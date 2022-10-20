East LA Classic excitement grows ahead of game at LA Coliseum, Black Eyed Peas Halftime performance

The marching bands from each school will join the Black Eyed Peas during the halftime show.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a rivalry that's been going on for nearly a century. The East Los Angeles Classic is when Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights takes on Garfield High School from East L.A. This year the game is returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"It is a big deal. It's something new. I've never had this big of a stage. But I'm still going to treat it like a regular game, just do our assignments and get over these dogs," said Alexander Arroyo, Roosevelt varsity team captain.

The last time the classic was played at the coliseum was from 2000 to 2003. This is a historical place that's hosted worldwide events like the Olympics in 1932, 1984 and again in 2028. According to coliseum officials, about 27,000 tickets for this year's classic game have already been sold.

"As a kid, I always grew up watching this and it just shows you can do a lot. I hope that a lot of younger kids can experience what I am experiencing now," said Jayden Barnes, Garfield varsity team captain.

The classic builds a lot of community excitement and this year it has built more. The Black Eyed Peas are set to take the stage for the halftime show. The lead member Will.I.Am grew up in Boyle Heights and said he would attend the games. Will.I.Am said this year's game is like the Oscars but for the community.

"You should all be proud. And don't stop dreaming. You can do anything. This is proof. Whatever is you want to do, you can do it," said Will.I.Am.

This year, the Garfield Bulldogs are looking to avenge last year's loss after being on a winning streak for about a decade. The Roosevelt Rough Riders are looking to start a winning streak.

The varsity game is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The marching bands from both schools join the Black Eyed Peas to perform together during the halftime show.

Follow Eric on social media:

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric