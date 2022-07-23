East LA: Police shoot, wound man armed with gun after chase ends

EMBED <>More Videos

Police shoot, wound man armed with gun in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and wounded a man allegedly armed with a gun in East Los Angeles after a short chase Friday evening.

The shooting happened near the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Drucker Street.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 p.m. and captured a gun on the pavement and several evidence markers. Crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

Police say the incident happened as LAPD officers were following a stolen vehicle. The following turned into a brief pursuit, which ended when the suspect jumped out of the car.

Officers ran after the suspect, who had a gun in his hand, LAPD says.

At some point, police opened fire.

The man shot by police was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleslos angeles countylapdpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Banner plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level
Strict curfew to kick off tonight after Knott's Berry Farm fights
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Security at Santee Alley increased after chaotic fight
Newsom takes jab at TX governor's stance on guns, abortion in new ad
McVay: LA Rams are starting over in quest for repeat crown
Show More
Attorney: LAPD not releasing report on deadly Trader Joe's shooting
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Rosemead home-invasion victims held at gunpoint as robbers steal dog
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
More TOP STORIES News