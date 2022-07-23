East LA: Police shoot, wound man armed with gun after chase ends

The shooting happened near the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Drucker Street.
AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 p.m. and captured a gun on the pavement and several evidence markers. Crime scene tape cordoned off the area.
Police say the incident happened as LAPD officers were following a stolen vehicle. The following turned into a brief pursuit, which ended when the suspect jumped out of the car.
Officers ran after the suspect, who had a gun in his hand, LAPD says.
At some point, police opened fire.
The man shot by police was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
