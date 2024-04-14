East LA native makes history by bringing mariachi music to Princeton University

Esteban Juarez Gonzalez, a sophomore at Princeton University and East L.A. native, made history by bringing the first-ever mariachi band to the New Jersey school.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When you hear a mariachi band, you'll likely think of Mexico or maybe California - but probably not New Jersey.

Esteban Juarez Gonzalez, an East Los Angeles native and Princeton sophomore, used his passion for mariachi music to bring it to the university - making history.

"I wanted to bring mariachi here to share with the other people not just like, you know, particularly Mexican people, but like with the whole campus," said Gonzalez.

However, it's not the first time Gonzalez makes history. His first performance was in 2013 at a Mariachi gathering at the Rose Bowl, which broke a world record for the most mariachi musicians performing at once.

As a second-generation Mexican-American passionate for his culture, he later co-founded the mariachi group at Garfield High School with support from his father, who directs the program.

Now as a student at Princeton, Gonzalez is shaping an environment quite different than the one he was raised in.

"Being from East L.A., the community is like predominantly Hispanic and Latino. And then coming here to Princeton was like, where Latinos and Hispanics kind of make up 11% of the college community, was a very big culture shock," he said.

In order to develop and turn his vision into a reality, Gonzalez had to raise money for instruments and recruit students who are now recognized as "Mariachi Los Tigres de Princeton," the first formally recognized mariachi group at the university.

"We're excited to support groups like Mariachi Los Tigres de Princeton as they grow and thrive in their mission -- just as we work to attract and support talented students from all backgrounds," said a university spokeswoman.

The group's first performance took place earlier this month, and Gonzalez's mother was there to witness the special and historic moment.

"It brought tears to my eyes," said Lucy Juarez, Gonzalez's mother. "Just him explaining to the audience of diverse backgrounds, the meaning of mariachi."