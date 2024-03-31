Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in East LA; suspect, deputy hospitalized

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deputy and suspect were taken to the hospital overnight after a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday on the 3900 block of Snow Drive after deputies responded to a domestic violence call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived, deputies attempted to approach a person who was yelling. They then made contact with the suspect and the shooting occurred.

Details about what led up to the gunfire were not available.

The suspect and one deputy were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.