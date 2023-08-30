Investigation underway after man found stabbed to death inside East Whittier home

An investigation is underway after deputies who were responding to an assault call found a man stabbed to death inside a home in East Whittier.

EAST WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after deputies who were responding to an assault call found a man stabbed to death inside a home in East Whittier.

Deputies on Tuesday afternoon responded to the home in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They found the man on the floor with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been officially identified, but a neighbor told Eyewitness News he was in his 80s.

Additional details about what led up to the deadly stabbing were not available, but detectives were still at the scene Wednesday morning.