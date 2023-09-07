Suspect charged with murder in stabbing of 84-year-old man in Whittier area

A La Habra man was charged with murdering an 84-year-old man at a home in the Whittier area last week, along with an attempted attack on another man the same day.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Habra man was charged on Wednesday with murdering an 84-year-old man at a home in the Whittier area last week, along with an attempted attack on another man the same day.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kaszey Encarnacion, 25.

Encarnacion pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of burglary and one count of attempted aggravated mayhem.

Encarnacion is accused of fatally stabbing Rolland Alexander, 84, inside his home in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street on Aug. 28. Alexander's body was found the next day.

Detectives believe the suspect also tried to attack another man in the 15500 block of Fernview Street in Whittier, about four-tenths of a mile from Alexander's home and a few minutes before the homicide, but fled when the man's son intervened, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

At a news conference last week, authorities showed security video of the suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

A community member subsequently reported to Covina police a sighting of a man matching the description of the murder suspect, with Covina police responding and detaining Encarnacion, who had been reported missing last Wednesday by a family member, according to a statement released by the sheriff's department.

"Although Encarnacion matched the suspect's description, there was not enough evidence to arrest him, and he was reunited with his family," according to the statement. "As the investigation continued, additional surveillance video was recovered, and investigators narrowed their focus on Encarnacion."

Detectives put Encarnacion under 24-hour surveillance, and he was arrested Sunday when authorities said they had obtained enough evidence.

Encarnacion is due back in court Sept. 20. He is currently being held on $3 million bail, according to the sheriff's department.

City News Service contributed to this report.