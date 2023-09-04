Suspect arrested in separate homicide, assault of elderly victims in Whittier

Authorities asked for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection with two separate assaults of elderly victims, one of them a fatal stabbing, in the Whittier area.

EAST WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Whittier and a brutal attack on a second elderly man the same day.

The homicide occurred in east Whittier on the afternoon of Aug. 28. Sheriff's deputies found an elderly man at a home on the 15300 block of Goodhue Street with apparent stab wounds. The man, later identified as Rolland Alexander, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report on this incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a suspect had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and murder around 9 a.m. Sunday. The suspect's identity and details about the arrest were not released. When authorities were still searching for the suspect they described him as a man in his 30s who may be homeless.

Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, released surveillance photos of a man being sought in connection with a fatal stabbing in East Whittier. KABC

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

At a news conference last week, Sheriff Robert Luna displayed security video indicating the suspect had entered the murder victim's residence through an unlocked door. The suspect fled minutes later in the victim's Toyota RAV4, which was later recovered in Chino.

Detectives believe the suspect also assaulted another elderly man after entering through an unlocked door at a home in the 15500 block of Fernview Street in Whittier, a few minutes before the homicide. That residence is located several blocks away from the homicide victim's home. The suspect fled when the assault victim's son intervened.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.