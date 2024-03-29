Easter egg hunts at Rose Bowl, Santa Anita among SoCal events canceled or postponed due to storm

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- With an incoming rainstorm threatening to soak Southern California throughout the weekend, several previously-scheduled Easter egg hunts throughout the region have been either canceled or postponed.

Although the brunt of the storm is expected to traverse the Southland on Saturday, the chance of thunderstorms and hail on Sunday was enough for many organizations to scuttle their planned events.

Among those events is the annual Egg Bowl and Bunny Brunch at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which has been canceled this year.

"While we understand the disappointment this may cause, we must prioritize the safety and well-being of all the event attendees, participants, and staff involved," organizers said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. We appreciate your understanding."

In lieu of the events, Pasadena officials invited the public to attend a mini egg hunt and open house at the Rose Bowl on April 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Santa Anita Park has canceled all live racing on Saturday and Sunday. A makeup card of races will be added on April 4. The park's popular Easter Egg Hunt, billed as the largest in the San Gabriel Valley and which had been set for Sunday, will now be held on the Santa Anita infield on April 7. The infield carnival will be held four days next week, April 4-7.