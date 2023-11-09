A brush fire broke out in Riverside County Thursday morning as strong Santa Ana winds whipped across the region.

Brush fire breaks out off 15 Freeway in Eastvale, prompting closure of northbound lanes

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in Eastvale Thursday morning as strong Santa Ana winds whipped across the region.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. just off the northbound 15 Freeway at Bellgrave Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It appears the fire started in a field with light fuel.

All northbound lanes were shut down as winds blew a thick stream of smoke across the freeway, severely reducing visibility for drivers.

At one point, there were concerns that the winds would carry the smoke and embers to nearby homes, but crews quickly got a handle on the flames.

An estimated acreage was not available.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

