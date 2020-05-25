Hobbies & Interests

Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up, ignore social distancing

Eaton Canyon in Altadena, a popular spot for hiking, had to shut down again Sunday after too many hikers showed up, causing neighborhood parking problems and ignoring social distancing rules.
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- People are not only flocking to reopened beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, but hiking trails as well.

Eaton Canyon in Altadena is a popular spot. So popular that the county had to close it Sunday after it attracted too many hikers, many of them not following coronavirus restrictions.



When when the trails were open earlier, the parking lots had still remained shut down, causing many hikers to park in surrounding neighborhoods, upsetting local residents. Many felt the parking issues were making traffic on local streets dangerous to pedestrians and other drivers.

The county says Eaton Canyon will remain closed on Memorial Day "due to overwhelming crowds that were not following the COVID-19 public health requirements."

Guidelines for Los Angeles County parks are available here.
