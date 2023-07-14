Suspects leading the CHP on a chase in Echo Park got stuck behind a slow-moving truck on a freeway exit ramp, causing them to run away on foot.

Suspects get stuck behind truck during CHP chase, flee on foot; 1 remains on the loose

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of suspects leading the CHP on a chase in Echo Park got stuck behind a slow-moving truck on a freeway exit ramp, causing them to run away on foot.

The incident happened Thursday night and CHP officers are still looking for one of the two men who ran away.

Their silver SUV was riding down the freeway at extreme speeds before it tried to enter surface streets using an off-ramp

The suspects initially tried to pass the slow and steady pickup truck by going off-road, but the truck continued to drive unencumbered by the fugitives behind it.

The truck continued to drive slowly ahead of the suspects, causing them to leave their car and run on foot.

One of the men was arrested, but the other got away.

Officers were looking in the area of Bellevue Avenue and Coronado Terrace in Silver Lake/Echo Park, but did not find him.