ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child: 'We are on cloud nine over here'

The singer returned to Instagram for the first time since December to share the exciting news.
By Jack Guy
Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his first child with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The couple's "beautiful and healthy daughter" Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born last week, Sheeran wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he added.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11. They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and began dating.

Sheeran proposed in December 2017, and the pair married in January 2019.

Last year, the couple appeared in their first music video together for his single "Put It All on Me," where they were seen in their London apartment dancing and cuddling for the camera.

Beneath each couple was a caption with an explanation of how they fell in love. For Sheeran and Seaborn, it read: "Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard."

"They made out at the castle on the hill," the caption continued. "A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

Sheeran's most recent album "No. 6 Collaborations Project" was released in 2019 to much success, becoming the second fastest selling album in 2019, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

In August 2019, Sheeran announced that he would be taking a break from playing gigs after being on tour since 2017.

"There is something very bittersweet about it," Sheeran was quoted as saying. "I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

He also noted that he'd played all around the world to massive crowds during the tour.

"Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America -- it's been a wild one," Sheeran said. "I was told before I came on that now, at the end of this tour, I've played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever."

