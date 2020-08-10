celebrity

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together: 'We couldn't be happier'

The Marvel actor is "beyond thrilled" to announce the birth of his daughter.
Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her and Chris Pratt's first child together, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter," Pratt captioned a picture of him and Schwarzenegger holding their newborn's hand. "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great."

"We are extremely blessed," the 41-year-old actor continued the post.

Pratt's "Guardians" co-stars congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family. Zoe Saldana commented, "Welcome to the world Lady Lyla! May your path be blessed with grace and joy always! We are so happy for you guys! Sending you so much love."

"So happy for you! And can't wait to meet her!" actress Karen Gillian said.

See also: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland say their friendship made playing brothers in 'Onward' a breeze

Maria Shriver, mother to Schwarzenegger, also expressed her congratulations, saying she is "happy" Pratt gets "to experience being a girl dad."

This is Schwarzenegger's first child and Pratt's second. The actor also shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

See also: Chris Evans gifts 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorbabymarvelotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off electric bike
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Rapper FBG Duck killed in shooting, friends say
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives COVID-19, unemployment update
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
LAUSD to offer free one-on-one tutoring for students
Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19
COVID-19 cases among kids increases 40% in 2 weeks, report finds
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Show More
Memorial grows for Montebello Marine killed in training accident
Riverside, Chino Valley school districts start year with online learning
Solidarity vigil held in LA for victims of Beirut explosion
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Worshippers attend mask-optional indoor services at Sun Valley church
More TOP STORIES News