Edison initiates planned power shutdowns in parts of San Bernardino, Ventura counties amid wildfire threat

Southern California Edison on Thursday morning initiated planned power outages in parts of San Bernardino and Ventura counties, following an announcement that the precautionary measure may ultimately leave up to 174,000 people in the dark amid heightened fire-danger conditions, officials said.
In a statment, the Cal State San Bernardino Police Department announced that all classes and businesses operations were suspended for the day at the San Bernardino campus. The Palm Desert Campus remained open.
"SoCal Edison has ordered a power shutoff to reduce the risk of wildfire due to anticipated high winds and dry conditions," the Police Department said in a statement.
An Edison spokesperson told ABC7 that the utility had deactivated power in areas near CSUSB but not on the campus itself.
Meanwhile, the California Department of Transportation said in an email that outages in San Bernardino were affecting freeway on- and off-ramp intersections.
Ventura County officials issued a statement saying Edison had "initiated power shutoffs in various locations within the county," adding that residents should visit vcemergency.com for updates.
Santa Ana winds were moving into Southern California, prompting the warning about planned outages in several local communities to reduce the risk of fire.
Other potentially affected areas include Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange counties as well as Inyo, Kern and Mono counties. As of Wednesday morning, the total count of customers who could be impacted stood at 173,942.
Areas under consideration for power shut-off by SoCal Edison as of 8 p.m. Wednesday:
"Our fuels are certainly dry and receptive to fire and so we're certainly concerned about the high wildfire potential," said fire scientist Tom Rolinski.
For a full list of the cities that may be affected, click here.
SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds to intensify through Thursday, Friday
Of California's 10 most destructive fires since 2015, five have been confirmed to have been caused by power company lines. They are the Camp Fire, Thomas Fire, Butte Fire, Atlas Fire and Redwood Valley Fire.
Customers with updated contact information will be notified well ahead of any planned outages, officials said. The utility will also be rolling out charging vehicles, where people can charge items such as their phones or medical devices.
"If the wind conditions are severe enough, you see branches flying around or breaking off of trees, those are the conditions that are going to drive us to make the ultimate decision to shut the power off," said the utility's Don Daigler.
Para obtener información sobre cortes de energía locales debido a razones de seguridad pública, haga clic aquí.
Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of customers in 34 Northern and Central California counties.
