105-year-old California man receives diploma from San Diego State University

A 105-year-old man just received his college diploma... though he did the work for it more than eight decades ago.

SAN DIEGO --
A 105-year-old man just received his college diploma...though he did the work for it more than eight decades ago.

Bill Vogt was one of the first students to set foot on the campus of San Diego State University when it opened in 1931. He graduated from the school in the winter of 1935.

He never received his diploma, however, because there were no graduation ceremonies in the winter.

The school recently realized the oversight and held a special ceremony for him. They presented him with his long-awaited diploma, dated Feb. 1, 1935.
