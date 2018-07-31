EDUCATION

2 new magnet schools opening in Los Angeles Unified School District

University Pathways Medical Magnet Academy is focused on giving students a specialized curriculum in the medical field. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGEKES (KABC) --
University Pathways Medical Magnet Academy is one of two new Los Angeles Unified School District magnets opening this fall.

The South L.A. school is focused on giving students a specialized curriculum in the medical field.

"There's definitely a strong interest in our community for students to study the medical field," Principal Dorothy Cotton-Kindred said.

Cotton-Kindred is hoping her school can provide a place for the overflow of interest among students at nearby King Drew Magnet High School, which has a waiting list of 400 to 500 freshmen.

At full capacity, University Pathways Medical Magnet will hold 500 students. There are currently around 150 students enrolled.

"This school has so much to offer," Cotton-Kindred said. "We have a partnership with Los Angeles Trade Tech College, where students will be taking college classes that are transferable to Cal States and UCs as well as, by the time they graduate, they'll have a senior care technician license."

Chania Johnson is one of the incoming freshman already accepted at University Pathways Medical Magnet Academy.

"I want to become a pediatric doctor," Johnson explained.

The second new school opening this fall is University Pathways Public Service Academy High School. It will offer specialized courses to students interested in pursuing careers in police, fire, politics or city government.

Both schools are currently accepting enrollment applications for the fall. Applications can be found online or by calling 323-241-4067.
