8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth, North Carolina, will release her second book Tuesday.
De'Zyre Williams will be releasing "Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," on Tuesday.
"Close Friends: Who Love Each Other," is the sequel to "Close Friends," a book Williams released last year.
The sequel will share the adventure of three friends: Pig, Zebra and Mouse as they attend karate class together.
"Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," will be available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and her personal website.
Williams has multiple upcoming events and appearances across North Carolina including a Sept. 14 appearance at Raleigh-Central Children's Business Fair.
Williams published her first book at the age of 6, according to her website.
"As an author of nonfiction children's books, I specialize in authorship and positive social skills," her website says.
