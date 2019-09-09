Education

8-year-old North Carolina girl releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth, North Carolina, will release her second book Tuesday.

De'Zyre Williams will be releasing "Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," on Tuesday.

"Close Friends: Who Love Each Other," is the sequel to "Close Friends," a book Williams released last year.

The sequel will share the adventure of three friends: Pig, Zebra and Mouse as they attend karate class together.

"Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," will be available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and her personal website.

Williams has multiple upcoming events and appearances across North Carolina including a Sept. 14 appearance at Raleigh-Central Children's Business Fair.

Williams published her first book at the age of 6, according to her website.

"As an author of nonfiction children's books, I specialize in authorship and positive social skills," her website says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinaeducationchildrenbooksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for allegedly groping child in Redlands store
Man plays dead during armed robbery in Hollywood Hills: Police
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured near house party
6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting, majority support expanded background checks: Poll
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Mattel to release Día de los Muertos Barbie
Show More
Massive blaze rips through DTLA fabric store; 3 firefighters hurt
CHP targets drivers committing school zone violations in Whittier
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Caught on camera: High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash, fight
More TOP STORIES News