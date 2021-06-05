Education

94-year-old woman graduates from high school after dropping out during WWII

EMBED <>More Videos

94-year-old woman graduates from Alabama high school

ALABAMA -- A proud senior citizen was among a group of graduating seniors at an Alabama high school ceremony.

Grace Lee McClure Smith took part in the pomp and circumstance with her 302 fellow grads.

However, that's where the similarity ends.

While her classmates are in their teens, Smith is 94.

She dropped out of school in 1942 when she was 16, so her husband could go fight in World War II.

79 years later, Smith returned to school to receive her honorary diploma.

Smith worked as a school bus driver for 30 years and still recognizes many of the former students she drove to school.

She has seven children, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalabamahigh schoolgraduationschoolseniorsgood newssenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
CA's ban on assault weapons overturned by federal judge
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lakewood
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US
Ventura HS recalls yearbook with inappropriate 'most likely to' labels
SoCal family fights to keep their parents' killer in prison
Show More
Family: Black middle school students asked to clean cotton for assignment
Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
SoCal continues outreach efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy
More TOP STORIES News