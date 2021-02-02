Education

Boyle Heights students honor essential workers by dressing as doctors, police officers

Students at Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights dressed as police officers, doctors and other professions to honor essential workers.
By
BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights is highlighting Catholic school week with a special celebration: students dressed up as their favorite essential worker.

"I'm dressed up as a doctor and my mom is a doctor," said Alexa. "I like doctors and I like to help people."

It's also the first day back at school for several students since the start of the pandemic. Teachers say it's a great way to welcome students back and appreciate the sacrifices of so many others.

"It makes me feel good. It's really fun to see and that they look up to people in their community," said third-grade teacher Daniel Garcia.

The school's principal, Catalina Saenz, wants students to learn about the importance of hard work for your community.

"We're just super happy to be celebrating our essential workers," said Saenz.

"We are a community. We consider ourselves to be learners and disciples of our faith and so as such we just want to say thank you to everyone out there and everything they do to keep our country and our schools open and safe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationboyle heightscatholic schools
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
LA County officials caution against 'superspreader' Super Bowl parties
OC senior living facility with zero COVID cases starts vaccinations
Six in custody for altering Hollywood sign
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
Show More
Former San Diego mayor says he's running for CA governor
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
CA groups call for Latinos to get vaccine priority
Newsom reverses parole for IE man convicted of killing wife
LAUSD served 100M meals to students, community amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News