coronavirus help

Burbank teacher delivers supplies to those in need

BURBANK (KABC) -- Andrea Seale is a special education teacher and resident of Burbank's Magnolia Park. When she learned that her school was to be closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus, she decided to use her free time to help those most in need.

"I just knew that there would be people in our neighborhood that would be vulnerable, and not be able to get to the stores..." said Seale.

She now wakes up by 6 a.m every morning to visit several stores to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and sanitizer. She then spends the rest of her day delivering these goods to the most vulnerable neighbors sometimes making over 15 deliveries in a day.

"I had already been couponing, so I kind of knew about stores, and patterns of delivery... I thought I could kind of use that skill, that knowledge, my car, my time, my gas, and help the people that just couldn't really help themselves." Seale said.

If you're interested in making a donation to help purchase goods, you can find her on Facebook or the app Next Door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationburbankeducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
Santa Monica seniors get help with groceries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: Person under 18 dies in LA County
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon
COVID-19: 34-year-old's death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Coronavirus: LA sheriff closes gun stores, releases 1,700 inmates
How do the effects of the coronavirus pandemic compare to that of a major earthquake?
Coronavirus forces SoCal funeral homes to cancel services
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Show More
Ty Burrell joins virtual telethon
Coronavirus impact: Local family-owned eatery forced to lay off dozens
Coronavirus: Nonprofit American Legion collecting donations for vets
COVID-19 testing site opens in South LA
Coronavirus: 'Great American Takeout' helping SoCal restaurants
More TOP STORIES News