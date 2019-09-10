Education

California law bars school suspensions for students talking back to teachers

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new California law says elementary and middle schools can't suspend students for infractions like falling asleep in class or talking back to the teacher.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill Monday banning all state public and charter schools from suspending students for "willful defiance," which includes disrupting class or openly resisting directions from teachers.

While the Los Angeles Unified School District banned willful defiance suspensions for students in all grades several years ago, the new law now impacts certain grade levels at schools statewide.

California already prohibits suspensions for students up to the third grade. The new law extends a permanent ban to grades four and five. It temporarily restricts them for grades six through eight until 2025.

Democratic Sen. Nancy Skinner, who authored the bill, says state data shows students of color are more likely to be suspended for willful defiance than white students.

While the new law doesn't exempt students from ever being suspended, it does aim to reduce the number of suspensions.

The new law takes effect July 1, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
