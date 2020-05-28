BREAKING NEWS
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Celebrate our Chicago graduates with 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
CHICAGO --
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
graduation
coronavirus
graduation 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead, hanging from tree in Victorville
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
California police unions unveil plan for national reform
LA County beaches reopen
Officials call for independent probe into death of Robert Fuller
1 dead after crash in front of Mayor Garcetti's home
What's open, what's closed this weekend in SoCal
Show More
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
More TOP STORIES News