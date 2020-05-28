Education

Celebrate our Chicago graduates with 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'

CHICAGO --
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgraduationcoronavirusgraduation 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead, hanging from tree in Victorville
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
California police unions unveil plan for national reform
LA County beaches reopen
Officials call for independent probe into death of Robert Fuller
1 dead after crash in front of Mayor Garcetti's home
What's open, what's closed this weekend in SoCal
Show More
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
More TOP STORIES News