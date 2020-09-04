COVID-19: City of L.A. offering alternative learning centers for low-income families

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6406353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Orange County is on the right track. That was the message coming out of Thursday's COVID-19 briefing. For schools, this could mean permission to re-open in-person teaching by Sept. 22.

VAN NUYS (KABC) -- School was in session on Thursday in Van Nuys -- sort of. The Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department is offering alternative learning centers for low-income families and the kids and parents are excited."I like it because it's really fun. We have two groups, we can go to school. Each group has two coaches," said student Darla Nelson."It kind of takes a load off my shoulders because I know where my kids are, and it's a park so it's better for them to be here than trying to find a family member last minute to watch them," said parent Jennifer Alejandro.Federal dollars are providing the funding for 50 learning centers like this across the city.There are strict safety guidelines.Students have access to computers and WiFi and help if they need it.While the parents and kids love the program, some also can't help but wonder why the LAUSD can't offer the same type of learning environment."I don't know what the issue is, but what matters is the children and they're healthy and getting them back to school," said parent Lilia Cosio.And kids want to get back to their old schools too."What I miss the most is seeing my teachers and classmates in person," said student Rudy Perez.School is in session but not in a way anyone wants. But with the pandemic still a threat in Los Angeles, the Recreation and Parks Department will pick up where LAUSD can't.