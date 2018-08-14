SCHOOL

4-day school week adopted by Colorado school district 27J

EMBED </>More Videos

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

No more Mondays? One Colorado school district is switching to a four-day school week.

It's a debate. Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

The new schedule will be designed to give teachers and staff time to better prepare their lessons.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

"A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases," said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

ABC News spoke to Rudnick in March.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," said Rudnick.
