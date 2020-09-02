COVID-19: Cal Lutheran University offers outdoor classrooms amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6360476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The state released much-awaited guidance for colleges and universities to be able to resume on-campus classes and intramural sports.

THOUSAND OAKS (KABC) -- At Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, outdoor classrooms are now an option for many students amid the coronavirus pandemic."Very grateful that we get to be on campus even with the restrictions. I know the staff have put in a lot of effort to keep us safe so we can stay here and have a good semester," said student Alexandra Penner."It's a bit different. Definitely, especially being a first year. You have to be a bit more disciplined and on top of things," said Janelle Ursua.Most of the classes will still be taught online. Only nine courses will be taught outdoors.Tents have been set up throughout the campus. Professors can teach from there or remotely.At one of the classes on Tuesday, half a dozen students showed up. The rest attended online.Everyone is learning how to work with this new way of attending class."So far so good. It's all about following safety protocols. Making sure everybody is socially distanced and masked. And the technology part of it, we'll figure out," said Mike Panesis, a lecturer.Dorms are one student per room, and masks are required on campus."Our classrooms are all set up to be physical distanced. Of course, we're not using the indoor classrooms, except for the labs and studios right now, but we're all set up for the time we can do that," said Dr. Leanne Neilson, PSYD with Cal Lutheran University.If somebody tests positive, the university says they have housing available for them for the quarantine.