Education

COVID-19: Cal Lutheran University offers outdoor classrooms amid pandemic

Most of the classes will still be taught online. Only nine courses will be taught outdoors.
By
THOUSAND OAKS (KABC) -- At Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, outdoor classrooms are now an option for many students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Very grateful that we get to be on campus even with the restrictions. I know the staff have put in a lot of effort to keep us safe so we can stay here and have a good semester," said student Alexandra Penner.

"It's a bit different. Definitely, especially being a first year. You have to be a bit more disciplined and on top of things," said Janelle Ursua.

Most of the classes will still be taught online. Only nine courses will be taught outdoors.

Tents have been set up throughout the campus. Professors can teach from there or remotely.

At one of the classes on Tuesday, half a dozen students showed up. The rest attended online.

Everyone is learning how to work with this new way of attending class.

"So far so good. It's all about following safety protocols. Making sure everybody is socially distanced and masked. And the technology part of it, we'll figure out," said Mike Panesis, a lecturer.

Dorms are one student per room, and masks are required on campus.

"Our classrooms are all set up to be physical distanced. Of course, we're not using the indoor classrooms, except for the labs and studios right now, but we're all set up for the time we can do that," said Dr. Leanne Neilson, PSYD with Cal Lutheran University.

If somebody tests positive, the university says they have housing available for them for the quarantine.

State issues guidance on reopening CA colleges
EMBED More News Videos

The state released much-awaited guidance for colleges and universities to be able to resume on-campus classes and intramural sports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationthousand oaksventura countyhealthsocial distancingeducationcoronavirusschoolonline learningcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell video provides audio from Dijon Kizzee shooting
First case of MIS-C reported in Riverside County
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Andres Guardado case: Family sues LASD after fatal shooting
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Show More
NTSB to release findings in deadly Conception boat fire
Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
More TOP STORIES News