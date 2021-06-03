High school in Crenshaw District transformed after $100 million update

Education

CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local high school just got a major makeover. With construction just about finished, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner got a firsthand look at the new Crenshaw High school. The historic campus with a brighter future.

"Crenshaw has been around for a long, long time. And it will be around for a long time. We respect the tradition, but at the same time, build on that tradition for the future," said Beutner.

The renovations include a new cafeteria, a new eating area and a new performing arts center. For parents and kids, the new school features are impressive and something they are convinced will enhance the entire community.

"Why not put the money back into education, which feeds the community, and that's how a community grows," said Stephanie Kaba.



Beutner agrees. He believes investing in the school is an investment in the students, and that trickles down to the neighborhood.

"We want students to learn the right way and have a sense of pride in their work, have a sense of pride in coming to school and this beautiful facility we hope reinforces that," said Beutner.

The new school is ready for its debut. And parents and school administrators can't wait to show it off to the kids.

