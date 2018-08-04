LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner helped thousands of local kids get ready for back-to-school time on Saturday.
The two stars helped the Dream Center deliver 2,500 backpacks full of supplies to underprivileged kids from the downtown area at the group's annual Back to School Bash.
The event also offered rides, food, music, games and more. Free groceries and clothing were also available for families.
The Dodgers ace runs an organization called Kershaw's Challenge that also works to help underprivileged children and was a partner in the Back to School Bash.