Everything you need to know about reopening plans for LAUSD, OC schools

After months of uncertainty, plans for reopening some schools in Los Angeles and Orange County are becoming more solidified.At 8 a.m. Monday, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner is expected to provide an update to the school community about efforts to reopen campuses.LAUSD is working with some schools that want to reopen and help students with special needs. The district has received 59 applications for schools to reopen for those services, and the county has agreed to allow in-person learning for special needs students.Beutner is also slated to discuss LAUSD's COVID-19 testing program and announce a new effort to provide free vaccinations for the seasonal flu.In Orange County, state guidelines are allowing schools to reopen Tuesday as the county has gone 14 days with the case average under 100 per 100,000 people.However, many district have decided to push their start dates back, with some planning a phased return with a hybrid online and in-person format to allow for physical distancing.Meanwhile, the Fountain Valley School District will open elementary schools Tuesday.Orange Unified School District is offering the opportunity for students to continue distance learning exclusively or transition back to in-person classes.A group of teachers, parents and community members gathered Sunday to protest schools reopening in Orange County.A caravan of vehicles drove around, with protestors voicing their objections to Newport-Mesa Unified School District's plan of students returning to campuses Sept. 29.Some educators are arguing that distance learning is providing structure and a strong curriculum for children, adding a plan must be in place to ensure a safe transition to in-person instruction.