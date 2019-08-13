Free backpacks filled with school supplies given out to local kids in need

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Free backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to local children in need just in time for back-to-school.
The Department of Public Social Services teamed up with Amazon Smile to fill 600 backpacks for children, ages 5-17 as part of the annual Backpack & School Supply Giveaways.
The department's Toy Loan Program, a voluntary community effort supported by the Board of Supervisors, distributed the backpacks.
