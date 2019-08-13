Education

Free backpacks filled with school supplies given out to local kids in need

By Cheryl L. Diano
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Free backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to local children in need just in time for back-to-school.

The Department of Public Social Services teamed up with Amazon Smile to fill 600 backpacks for children, ages 5-17 as part of the annual Backpack & School Supply Giveaways.

The department's Toy Loan Program, a voluntary community effort supported by the Board of Supervisors, distributed the backpacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angelesback to schoolchildrenschoolbackpack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
OC family's stolen exotic parakeet returned
Carson to see new premium outlet mall by 2021
Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers
Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect in Australia
Show More
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
Pomona police deploying extra officers following recent rock attack
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Eyewitness This: Kaiser Permanente's California workers vote to approve strike
More TOP STORIES News