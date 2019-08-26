Education

Eyewitness This: Glendale elementary school promotes sustainability with green cafeteria initiative

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An elementary school in Glendale will soon start using reusable cafeteria trays.

The move replaces disposable plates and utensils. It's part of a pilot program at Benjamin Franklin Elementary, which highlights the schools green initiatives. School and community leaders are also unveiling a brand new dishwasher.

