OSCARS

Oscars 2019: High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

It's about a taboo subject - menstruation. There's no easy way to talk about it, but a group of high school students are changing the conversation.

Melissa Berton is a producer on "Period. End of Sentence," as well as an Oakwood High School English teacher.

"I think it has been a profound experience from start to finish," she said.

In 2013, she advised a group of Oakwood students, who were selected as United Nations delegates, to advocate for women and girls. That's when their journey to normalize menstruation began.

"Who better to sort of be the voice for that than high school young women who are in that moment?" she said.

Originally, the short documentary was a marketing tool for their bigger vision -- a nonprofit they created called the Pad Project. Their mission was to get a machine that creates biodegradable pads to a rural village in India.

"We never thought it would be an Oscar-nominated film but the idea was always, if we could just make an educational film to raise awareness about this issue then that would be the jewel in the crown of our nonprofit," Berton said.

The students were in charge of fundraising, creating the nonprofit and bringing the documentary to life. Seven executive producers on the project are either in college or in grad school and several associate producers are still in high school.

They put the documentary through the film festival circuit and received award after award and then the Academy Award nomination. But the biggest achievement of all is for the students and Berton, who are normalizing periods for women around the world.

"I think the students have felt different responses from their classmates and have felt a little less shy about something that maybe we don't need to feel so shy about," Berton said.

SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsstudentshigh schoolteacherwomen and healthNorth HollywoodLos Angeles CountySan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
More Oscars
EDUCATION
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
IE parents protest California Healthy Youth Act at schools
Kaiser school in Pasadena to waive tuition for 1st classes of students
SoCal schools mark 'No One Eats Alone Day'
More Education
Top Stories
5 Fwy through Grapevine closed due to snow
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
Show More
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
AT&T hiring 125 employees in Cerritos
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
More News