Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

The Oscars are just around the corner! Now that we know who's nominated, here's what you should know ahead of the show.The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.The Oscars will air LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET| 5 p.m. PT.There will be no host this year, according to a Variety report Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.Among the notable nominees are Netflix's art piece, which walked away with 10 nods. This was tied for the most with witty British comedy, the most popular film at the box office in 2018 , became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. Among the snubs was Bradley Cooper, who did not get nominated for his directorial debut,, even though he was considered a strong directing contender.Here are key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony: