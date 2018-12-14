LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --This time of year can be especially tough for kids whose families are struggling, but 16-year-old Jacob Lopez hopes his efforts will put more presents under the tree for lots of children.
Lopez has participated in a holiday toy drive along with his baseball team for the past 10 years.
This year, the team partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Polish national baseball team collecting over a thousand toys for those in need.
Jacob, who attends Damien High School in La Verne, said he's grateful he's able to be involved.
"We're fortunate to have what we have, and an opportunity to share what we have with others is great," Lopez said. "The fact that we get to play the game we love, mixing it together made it all worthwhile."
Mike Lopez is Jacob's father. He's an LAPD officer and the coach of his son's team, the Diamond Dawgs.
Jacob is in 11th grade and while he's active in sports and helped organize the toy drive, he still maintains a 4.0 GPA. He hopes to study business management in college and plans to continue his involvement in the toy drive.
"We always give them the toys because we know they will give it to a spot where kids are in need," Lopez said. "I couldn't believe the turnout and the amount of toys. I've never seen something like that. We're extremely happy and blessed the turnout was as big as it was."
The toys will be given out on Dec. 19 at Art's Famous Chili Dog Stand, located in Los Angeles at Florence and Normandie.