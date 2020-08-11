LAUSD board approves deal with teachers to start new school year with distance learning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a week to go before the start of the school year, the Los Angeles Unified School District board has approved a deal with the teachers union on distance learning.The agreement with United Teachers Los Angeles aims to meet requirements to keep students, teachers and staff safe and healthy as learning resumes during the coronavirus pandemic.The members of the union still have to vote to ratify the deal.The agreement remains in effect until Dec. 31 or whenever students are allowed to return to the classroom. The district has not set an exact date for a classroom return.Parents and educators shared their concerns to the board Tuesday about keeping safe."Parents deserve an equal voice in our kids' education and in the process for setting grading policies, discussing assessment, making sure distance learning actually works for the kids," one parent said.There are exceptions allowing for one-on-one help for students who need it. The help can be provided on campus or online.Schools are prepared for physical distancing and cleaning protocols have been enhanced.The agreement calls for the average school day to go from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Also teachers will have the flexibility to work on campus or from home.The first day of school for students is next Tuesday. They'll first go through an orientation for distance learning and then actual instruction begins Thursday, Aug. 20.