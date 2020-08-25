Education

LAUSD launches COVID-19 testing program for students and staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced on Monday that the district is launching a COVID-19 testing program for staff and students, which will be a critical part of plans to safely reopen campuses.

"The ability to quickly isolate any occurrence and test those who may have come in contact should help keep schools open while mitigating risk to all at a school," Beutner said.

Testing starts this week for staff working at schools, along with kids enrolled in the district's childcare program.

Beutner says, for now, the district will keep a close eye on school reopenings across the country.

Meanwhile, the district has just received a $1 million donation from Nature Made to help pay for free lunches handed out through its Grab and Go food relief program.

As LAUSD starts school year online, Echo Park center offers students outdoor space to take remote classes
EMBED More News Videos

After two days of remote online orientation, LAUSD began actual classes on Thursday. But remote learning didn't mean being stuck at home for some students who took advantage of a learning center in Echo Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countylausdcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video released shows police shoot Black man in Kenosha
Don Jr., Nikki Haley, Tim Scott to speak at 2020 RNC: WATCH LIVE
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Popular Chevy Suburban gets major overhaul
LA to make All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood permanent
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
2020 fires are 25 times worse than 2019, Newsom says
Show More
This SoCal city might be US Space Force headquarters
Glendora shuts down mansion party amid COVID concerns
Street outside Staples Center to be renamed after Kobe Bryant
LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico
Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports he resigned from Liberty U
More TOP STORIES News