Los Angeles Unified School District looking to dump fossil fuels, go completely green

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District is looking to dump fossil fuels and go completely green.

A vote by the LAUSD's board members Tuesday could put the country's second largest school district on the path to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2030.

The district's resolution also plans to transition all other energy such as cooking and transportation to renewable energy by 2040.

The resolution was introduced on Nov. 5 by members of the school district's board. Those members believe transitioning the more than 500,000 students, 1,100 schools and 26,000 teachers to 100% renewable energy will lower the district's carbon footprint by hundreds of thousands of tons annually.

They said they hope the vote will contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for students who they hope are inspired by the district's move.

The board at set to vote at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the LAUSD headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles.
