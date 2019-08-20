LAUSD scrambling to make sure its air conditioning is working before first day of school

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles Unified School District students get ready for the first day of school, the district is scrambling to make sure its air conditioning is working.As of Monday afternoon, LAUSD had 1,004 requests for school air conditioning repairs, with 151 over the past 24 hours. That's a 56% jump over the usual 97 requests per day.Meanwhile, the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 90s in parts of the San Fernando Valley and August is typically the worst month for LAUSD when it comes to air conditioning failures.A look into the school district's records shows that August 2018 saw more than 3,600 repair orders filed for broken air conditioning units. In 2017 that number was nearly 4,100.History shows that students in the Northwest and Northeast sections of Los Angeles deal with the most air conditioning problems. Those two sections of the Valley made up nearly a third of all the work order requests in 2017 and 2018.Fortunately, the number of LAUSD's air conditioning problems is less than a third of last years number around this time. And those 1,004 repair orders are out of more than 30,000 classrooms.An LAUSD spokesperson told Eyewitness News, "All of our technicians are working overtime, and Los Angeles Unified has augmented resources with contracted companies to help address the air conditioning service calls when necessary."The district says it also will distribute portable air conditioning units and fans to classrooms where repairs are taking longer.