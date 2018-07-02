EDUCATION

LAUSD teachers union declares impasse in contract talks

The union for LAUSD teachers has declared an impasse in labor talks. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The union for Los Angeles Unified teachers is accusing the school district of turning its back on education and has declared an impasse in labor talks.

United Teachers Los Angeles is demanding a state-appointed mediator help negotiate an agreement acceptable to both parties.

UTLA represents more than 35,000 teachers and health and human services employees.

The school district says it disagrees with the impasse and has shown a "good faith" effort to reach an agreement in the contract negotiations.
