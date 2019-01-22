EDUCATION

LA teachers strike: Teachers union, LAUSD reach tentative agreement to end strike

EMBED </>More Videos

The LAUSD and the teachers union have reached a tentative agreement to end the strike, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union have reached a tentative agreement to end the teachers strike, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.

Pending approval, the deal would result in teachers returning to work on Wednesday, Garcetti said.

Tuesday marked the sixth school day of the strike, which is the first work stoppage by LAUSD teachers in 30 years.

The agreement was announced Tuesday morning at a joint press conference held by Garcetti, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl.
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, after a tentative agreement to end their weeklong strike was announced.


"The strike that nobody wanted is now behind us," Beutner said.

Garcetti said the tentative agreement includes lower class sizes, community-based schools, improved support staff and a salary increase for teachers. Beutner said the agreement included a 6-percent salary increase for teachers and a "meaningful class size reduction."

Beutner and Caputo-Pearl said that a detail description of the tentative agreement would be released later in the day.

Caputo-Pearl said union members will vote on the agreement Tuesday, adding that he expected the deal will be approved, "because it's a great agreement."

The teachers union had been fighting for higher wages and a commitment to lower class sizes.

LAUSD and UTLA officials were involved in bargaining discussions late into the evening Monday.

UTLA said earlier that even if a tentative agreement is reached, it cannot be immediately enacted until a vote taken across the entire membership. That vote must happen before teachers can return to work.

Tuesday morning, hundreds of firefighters marched in solidarity with striking teachers in downtown Los Angeles. The firefighters marched alongside the UTLA's music teachers Red for Ed Marching Band. The large crowd was led by a vintage red fire engine.

The large crowd began its march from Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and made its way toward Miguel Contreras High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstriketeachersstudentslausdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
LAUSD teachers strike: Everything you need to know
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks to continue Saturday
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
More Education
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Powerful SoCal winds topple trees, power lines
Firefighters rescue trapped driver after tractor trailer, asphalt truck crash
WATCH: Increased humpback whale sightings reported in OC
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
Show More
OC veterans make a difference for MLK weekend
1 wounded in North Hollywood gang shooting
Rams start preparing for Super Bowl LIII
Women of 'The Bachelor' show their strength to Colton
Manny Pacquiao's LA home burglarized during fight
More News