LAUSD launching school-based vaccination effort to inoculate eligible district employees

Starting Wednesday, the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those individuals at the Roybal Learning Center in downtown L.A. The district says it plans to open additional school-based vaccine sites soon.
Per current health orders, the district will only be providing vaccines to employees 65 and older and to those working at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
Vaccinations have been a major sticking point in the negotiations to get teachers on board with going back to school amid the pandemic. The district says it will offer vaccinations to more employees as the categories of those eligible are expanded and more doses become available.
Eligible LAUSD employees can visit https://dailypass.lausd.net to schedule a vaccination appointment appointment.
In a statement, Superintendent Austin Beutner said this effort is a critical step in reopening school campuses.
"It will not be sufficient to vaccinate some school staff now and others down the road. A bus driver takes students to school, principal unlocks the front door, teacher leads in the classroom, cafeteria worker prepares lunch and a custodian keeps the school clean - they're all connected at school," he added.
This comes as declining coronavirus cases in L.A. County have hit the state threshold that allows elementary schools to reopen: a rate of 25 cases or less of COVID-19 for every 100,000 people in the county.
"This encouraging news means that dozens of elementary schools will be permitted to reopen for in-class instruction for students grades TK-6 as early as this week," the county health department said. "All schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented a full range of safety measures to permit a safe reopening."
"This is an encouraging milestone and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to ensure students, teachers and staff will be returning to schools."