LA County has hit threshold to let elementary schools reopen

LA County has officially reached the State's threshold for reopening elementary schools.



Starting tomorrow, schools can reopen for grades K-6 if they have a waiver or submitted their COVID Safety Plans in advance. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As COVID-19 cases decline and hospitals improve their available capacity, Los Angeles County has hit a state milestone for allowing elementary schools to reopen, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.That doesn't necessarily mean schools will immediately throw their doors back open.Some districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, have said they don't think they should reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated.It's not clear when that might happen but in Los Angeles County, teachers under age 65 aren't yet eligible for vaccine. Some teachers unions have also urged caution and more safety measures.Still, Hahn said those K-6 schools which have obtained waivers or submitted COVID Safety Plans in advance would be potentially eligible to reopen starting Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many schools might meet those criteria."This is what we have been working towards," Hahn tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong."The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Hahn's tweet, saying the state's threshold to let elementary schools reopen is a rate of 25 cases or less of COVID-19 for every 100,000 people in the county.The county is informing school districts that it expects to meet this threshold as of Tuesday."This encouraging news means that dozens of elementary schools will be permitted to reopen for in-class instruction for students grades TK-6 as early as this week," the county health department said. "All schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented a full range of safety measures to permit a safe reopening.""This is an encouraging milestone and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to ensure students, teachers and staff will be returning to schools."