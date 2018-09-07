EDUCATION

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner marks 'Attendance Matters Day' with visits to students' homes

EMBED </>More Videos

The top educator in LAUSD, Superintendent Austin Beutner, went door-to-door Friday on "Attendance Matters Day," meeting with families who have children struggling to attend class. (KABC)

By
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new school year started a few weeks ago for the Los Angeles Unified School District, but some kids are not showing up for class.

School officials are trying to change that by visiting the homes of those students.

The top educator in LAUSD, Superintendent Austin Beutner, went door-to-door Friday on "Attendance Matters Day," meeting with families who have children struggling to attend class.

"If they're not in school, they're not going to learn, and I know as someone from this community the way out is through education," David Starr Jordan High School principal Carlos Montes said.

"It's not as easy as get them there, sit them down," Montes said. "There are other things at play, and it's our job to find out what those needs are and to better address them."

Of the 600,000 students attending Los Angeles Unified schools, roughly 70,000 were considered chronically absent last school year. That means they missed 16 days or more of school.

Beutner met with father Juan Mendoza, whose daughter is often late to school.

"He gets it. He wants her to be there," Beutner said. "He's committed as we are to making sure she builds that foundation for success in the future."

"Keep on doing good in school, try not to be late, and that's it," Mendoza said.

Beutner said Mendoza's daughter is bright and independent.

"The challenge is we don't try to fit her into this square box and say, 'One size fits all.' That's not how it works for many, many students," Beutner said.

District officials said the attendance numbers from last school year cost Los Angeles Unified $270 million. The goal is to have students miss less than seven days a year.

Montes is aiming higher.

"Nothing less than 100 percent attendance, nothing less than 100 percent graduation and nothing less than 100 percent of our students going off to college and universities," Montes said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlausdhigh schoolschoolWattsLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Affordable housing units built for Long Beach college students with disabilities
Cal State LA celebrates 50th anniversary of Chicano studies
San Pedro high school students show off robotics skills
Phone ban at school: French children forced to hang up
More Education
Top Stories
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
3 dead following crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore
Confirmation likely after witnesses speak for, against Brett Kavanaugh
Former Pasadena police lieutenant to plead guilty to illegally selling firearms
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts of extortion
Los Angeles officials crack down on illegal pot shops
Show More
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
Vince Vaughn charged for suspected DUI arrest in Manhattan Beach
More News