Education

Lincoln Heights teacher brings in over $15K in donations, LAUSD launches donation partnership

By
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a special assembly, a $15,000 donation was presented to Gates Street Elementary School in Lincoln Heights, the money coming from donorschoose.org.

"Donors Choose has done wonderful things for teaching. It's just brought so much more activities that I have in the classroom," said Diane Yokoyama, a second-grade teacher at Gates Elementary.

The organization allows people to donate directly to specific school classroom projects created by teachers.

At Gates Elementary, that $15,000 donation was made possible by Mrs. Yokoyama.

She uses the Donors Choose to get materials for her classroom and pay for projects that the school can't afford.

"I have a lot of materials that I already have provided, but it kind of goes up and beyond," said Mrs. Yokoyama. "It helps me get materials."

Since 2005, Yokoyama has had over 400 projects funded, totaling to over $160,000.

"It's thanks to all of these wonderful donors throughout the country who donate selflessly," said Mrs. Yokoyama.

At the assembly, Mrs. Yokoyama was recognized for ranking as the number one teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District -- and one of the top three in the nation -- for getting classroom projects funded.

"Just a wonderful opportunity for me to write projects and for teachers to write projects for the needs of the students and their classroom," said Mrs. Yokoyama.

Now, the district and the organization have started a partnership. Donorschoose.org will match any donations for LAUSD projects.

As for Mrs. Yokoyama, she still remembers her very first project that was funded for headphones.

"I brought the boxes to school and when the kids saw the boxes they were like, 'Oh my goodness, what did you get?' and just seeing their look on their face was so exciting." Said Mrs. Yokoyama. "It was like Christmas every single day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylincoln heightslausdcommunity journalisteducationin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Top 7 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover two years later
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Trash piling up in Silver Lake, getting worse, residents say
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
CSUN gets $2.1M anonymous gift to support Armenian Studies
Show More
OC Auto Show highlighting 2020 models, including electric cars
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Come aboard the biggest fire boat on the West Coast
More TOP STORIES News