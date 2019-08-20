Education

Once a custodian, he's now a principal: 'Don't let someone write your story'

By John Clark
DENVER -- From school custodian to principal. That's the trajectory for 38-year-old Michael Atkins, the new principal at Stedman Elementary School in Denver, Colorado.

"There were times definitely where I got comfortable within my custodial position," Atkins told KMGH-TV.

But he knew he wanted more. And the custodial position was just the first step in his journey.

Atkins actually started out as a student in the Denver Public Schools system without many positive influences in his life. But as a young adult he realized he liked working with young people and began working in the school system with plans to move up. That way, he could be the male role model he, himself, had missed out on.

"A lot of my African-American male students remind me of me," Atkins said. "Not to say that they're coming from the same situation that I came from-- a household of a single mother, only engaging with my father once in my life. So not really having that rock, but needing that rock often in that time."

Several school system positions later Atkins is now a principal and ready to inspire a new generation. And he keeps with him words his grandmother told him:

"Don't let someone write your story. Make sure you write your own story. "And if someone has something to do with your story, let them edit it-- do not let them create it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoloradoeducationprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Police arrest armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked at protest in Mexico
Show More
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside
Lawsuit alleges inadequate medical care for ICE detainees
Rams legends help inspire teen learning to walk again
VIDEO: Bear breaks into NorCal home, rummages through fridge
Gas prices drop for 19th consecutive day in LA County
More TOP STORIES News