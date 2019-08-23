Education

Victorville elementary school closed Friday after possible norovirus outbreak sickens students

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- An elementary school in Victorville was closed Friday after several students reported being ill.

Adelanto Elementary School District officials decided to close Gus Franklin Jr. Elementary School after a number of students reported symptoms including fevers, vomitting and diarrhea.

They say there are no lab-confirmed cases of norovirus or the flu, but the infected students visited the lunch area and rode on at least one bus.

Officials are now working to sanitize the school, which is expected to reopen Monday.

Norovirus can causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus, and most people recover within 1 to 3 days, the CDC reports.
