PUC Community Charter bans single-use plastic bottles and brings in filtered water stations

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- PUC Community Charter School is celebrating the installation of their new filtered water hydration station. This is after the school decided to not provide single-use plastic bottles.The school says they are the first K-12 public school in the nation to ban single-use plastic bottles along with providing reusable aluminum bottles and installing filtered hydration refill stations.Instead of selling plastic water bottles, PUC will sell reusable aluminum bottles for the same price of $1.50. The school partnered with Path Water to provide the reusable aluminum bottles.The initiative started with the school's Environmental Club, made up of students and faculty, that has also started initiatives to replace old air conditioning units with more energy efficient ones and switching their lights to LEDs.In the fall of 2019, the school plans on installing solar panels at nine of their campuses to continue their efforts of going green.