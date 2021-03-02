COVID-19 vaccine

San Gabriel Valley teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine in push to return to classrooms

By
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 800 educators in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday were expected to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to get students and teachers back in classrooms.

The Alhambra and Garvey school districts partnered with the city of Monterey Park, the Herald Christian Health Center and Azusa Pacific University's School of Nursing to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Mark Keppel High School.

"(I'm) pretty elated to be honest with you, and underneath this mask there's a big smile," said Jim Schofield, an employee of the Alhambra Unified School District.

Though Schofield said it's a sign of moving forward and some sense of normalcy, others who received their shot said it still isn't the time to completely let down their guard.

Teacher vaccinations begin in LA County, bringing schools closer to reopening
EMBED More News Videos

Vaccinations for teachers in Los Angeles County have started, bringing more schools closer to reopening.



"We still have to be cautious and wear our masks, but it is a relief to start the process," said Amy Woo, employee of the Garvey Unified School District.

The clinic partners have also already vaccinated more than 800 local seniors in two February pilot clinics.

"This collaborative effort showcases how much can be accomplished when dedicated community partners work together to overcome significant hurdles to deliver urgent pandemic protection to those who need it most," said Alhambra Unified Superintendent Denise Jaramillo.

After nearly a full year of remote learning, an Alhambra School Board meeting scheduled for next week will address a potential game plan for getting teachers back in the classroom.

Biden administration to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for school teachers in pharmacy program
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalhambralos angeles countyvaccineslausdcovid 19 vaccineteachersreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Biden to prioritize vaccinating teachers, school staff in pharmacies
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed after crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Servite High School in Anaheim welcomes students back
'A Touch of Disney' releases Foodie Guide for event
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Work to replace collapsed road by Big Sur to cost $11.5M
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
Santa Monica memorial honors those lost to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News