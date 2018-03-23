EDUCATION

Pennsylvania school district plans to arm students with rocks as protection against school shooters

EMBED </>More Videos

School district plans to arm students with rocks against potential school shooters (KTRK)

By
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
As schools around the nation grapple with how to best protect their students against a potential gunman, a school district in Pennsylvania has come up with one concrete solution.

The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School district is in the spotlight after telling state lawmakers his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

"Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," said Dr. David Helsel.

Dr. Helsel says that one stone can inflict a lot of pain and distract a shooter.

"At one time I just had the idea of river stone. They're the right size for hands. You can throw them very hard and they will create or cause pain, which can distract," said Helsel.

Helsel says teachers, staff and students were given active shooter training through a program known as ALICE which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and they routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations.

Students and teachers apparently like the plan.

The district has no plans to arm teachers, but each school will train and certify a maintenance worker to carry a gun. The rocks will be a last resort, according to Helsel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool safetyschool shootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News