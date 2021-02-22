Some LA County school districts begin reopening campuses for elementary students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10360126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10355004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California will set aside 10% of all first-round COVID-19 vaccine doses specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

Some students in Los Angeles County, including the Newhall School District, are returning to the classroom Monday for the first time in months.Transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students are returning to Newhall Elementary School in the Santa Clarita Valley, with first and second graders heading back to campus on Wednesday. On March 3, third through sixth graders will be allowed back at school.L.A. County reached the state's COVID-19 case threshold last Monday, freeing schools to reopen if they follow safety rules.In the Newhall School District, desks are physically distanced; parents must pre-screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms using the Square app; students and staff are required to wear masks; students are asked to bring refillable water bottles; the district created different entrance and exit plans; only two students are allowed in restrooms at one time; rooms will be cleaned between sessionsNot all school districts have embraced that option, including the Los Angeles Unified School District. LAUSD administrators and the teachers union are advocating for them to stay closed until teachers can be vaccinated.Some parents groups have been holding protests, including a caravan that drove around downtown Los Angeles, and now the Zoom blackout planned Monday.Meanwhile, California will soon be setting aside 10% of all of the first-round vaccine doses it receives specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.The change will start on March 1, Newsom said, with a beginning baseline of at least 75,000 doses a week. It's part of an effort to move schools closer to resuming in-person learning.