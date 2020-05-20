Coronavirus: SoCal summer camps, hoping to reopen, enact changes amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6187735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CEO of Caesars Entertainment is undertaking the Herculean task of safely reopening the 85-acre Las Vegas resort in the era of COVID-19.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- They're among the most cherished friendships and memories of childhood, and they're made at summer camp.But this year, thousands of children may miss out as many summer camps are having to close."We already had ordered our infrared-temperature check thermometers," said Liz Kimmelman, director of Tumbleweed Day Camp in the Santa Monica Mountains. "We already had our gloves and masks and items that we would have to have in our health care center."Kimmelman notified families that - for now - their 2020 summer camp is suspended. It's a first for the popular Brentwood day camp that has served some 1,200 children every summer since 1954."While we feel prepared and able to meet the challenge of creating the safest place possible this summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made it clear that businesses that are not included in the current health order are prohibited from operating," Kimmelman said.Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association, said: "Every state and then every county in that state is really charged with determining when camps should be able to operate, according to COVID."On Monday, the American Camp Association released in-depth guidelines giving camps nationwide a detailed road map to operating a COVID-19-safe camp experience."In general, you're going to see a very strong emphasis on screening and monitoring and surveilling, because it's important to make sure everyone coming to camp is healthy," Rosenberg said.